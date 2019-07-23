Zee Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 63% to Rs 530 crore in Q1

Enterprises on Tuesday reported a 62.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 529.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, against Rs 326.4 in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The net profit was driven by a 108.9 per cent increase in other income of Rs 103.9 crore.

The firm also reported a 13.3 per cent increase in its total revenue to Rs 2,008 crore for the quarter ended June 30, against Rs 1,772 crore in the same quarter last financial year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter was Rs 659.8 crore, up 16.6 per cent from Q1FY19 and Ebitda margin was 32.9 per cent.