Zee Entertainment rises on brokerage upgrades, ad and viewership growth

Business Standard

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Zee Entertainment has gained over 13 per cent after brokerages upgraded the stock on the back of improved disclosures, reconstitution of the Board and management commentary on free cash flow generation going ahead. The company has reported advertising growth from the December quarter and improved its viewership.

JP Morgan analysts believe the stock, which has dipped by half over the past year, can improve if the company’s management delivers on stated commitments. A favourable judgement by the Bombay High Court on a YES Bank petition seeking to enforce personal guarantees ...

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 19:48 IST

