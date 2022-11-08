JUST IN
Suzuki Motor Q2 operating profit jumps two-fold on improved sales
Zee Media Corporation's Sept quarter net loss narrowed at Rs 12.08 crore

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) on Tuesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss at Rs 12.08 crore for the second quarter ended September

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) on Tuesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss at Rs 12.08 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 102.67 crore during the July-September quarter of FY22, ZMCL said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 5.51 per cent to Rs 194.77 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 206.14 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total expenses rose 17.7 per cent at Rs 204.23 crore in the September quarter.

ZMCL is one of the leading news networks of India. Formerly known as Zee News Ltd, ZMCL is a part of media baron Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group and operates one of the largest news networks with 14 news channels in ten different languages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:24 IST

