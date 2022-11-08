SBFC Finance files Rs 1,600-crore IPO papers with markets regulator Sebi

Non-banking finance company SBFC Finance has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 1,600 crore, through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to up to Rs 750 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component aggregating up to Rs 850 crore by promoter selling shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The OFS will see the sale of shares to the tune of Rs 398.19 crore by Arpwood Partners Investment Advisors LLP, Rs 275 crore by SBFC Holdings, Rs 97.72 crore by Arpwood Capital and Rs 79.08 crore by Eight45 Services LLP.

Going by the draft papers, the company may explore a pre-IPO placement aggregating to Rs 150 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the size of the public issue will be reduced.

The company will utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards augmenting the company’s capital base to meet its future capital requirements arising out of the growth of its business and assets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)