Zoho comes up with new platform for unifying marketing operations

Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, on Tuesday announced Zoho Marketing Plus, a new unified platform that brings together marketing activities across campaign ideation, creation, execution, management and measurement.
It provides stakeholders across the entire marketing organization with a single, shared view of critical information for improved collaboration and results. The new marketing platform increases the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies by giving marketing leaders a deeper understanding of customer preferences and behaviours so they can deliver dynamic, high-value customer experiences that drive brand affinity and customer happiness.
Through automation and business intelligence, the platform synchronizes engagement data to help marketing teams better understand customers, make more informed decisions, and ultimately drive better results, growth, and revenue.
"Consumers and digital marketing continue to evolve at warp-speed, and marketers are struggling to keep up. It's becoming increasingly difficult to properly manage multiple campaigns, channels, customer profiles, data, and ROI," said Mani Vembu, Chief Operating Officer at Zoho. "The complexity of data and personalization at-scale only raises pressure on marketers and CMOs to deliver effective campaigns and revenue. By eliminating redundancies and confusion arising from multiple siloed solutions, Zoho Marketing Plus maximizes productivity and teamwork, allowing marketers to stay nimble and collaborative amid evolving customer needs. When marketers aren't bogged down by operations, they can deliver creative campaigns that promote meaningful relationships between the brand and customers."
