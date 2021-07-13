Zomato allots shares worth Rs 4,195 cr to anchor investors ahead of IPO

Online food delivery company on Tuesday allotted shares worth Rs 4,195 crore to It allotted a total of 552.17 million shares to close to 200 foreign as well as domestic investors at Rs 76 apiece. Some of the investors that received anchor allotment include New World Fund , Tiger Global and BlackRock. Among the domestic investors Axis Mutual Fund, SBI MF and HDFC MF received allotment.

Sources said the anchor book saw over 30 times more demand than the shares on offer. The total interest generated was in excess of Rs 1 trillion, they added.

Anchor allotment, which is done a day prior to the IPO, provides cues to investors about the demand and the quality of the issue. Only institutional investors are eligible to subscribe to shares under the anchor quota. Up to 60 per cent of the shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) can be allotted under the anchor book.

Zomato’s Rs 9,375-crore opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday. The price band for the is Rs 72-76 per share.

Zomato’s comprises Rs 9,000 crore of fresh fund raise and Rs 375 crore of secondary share sale by Info Edge. At the top-end of the price band, the company will be valued at nearly Rs 60,000 crore.

Institutional investors will have to subscribe to at least 75 per cent of the IPO as doesn’t meet the profitability criteria laid down by the market regulator Sebi. For IPOs that meet this criteria, QIB portion is 50 per cent, high networth individual (HNI) portion is 15 per cent and retail portion is 35 per cent. In the case of Zomato, the retail quota is only 10 per cent, while the HNI portion remains unchanged at 15 per cent.

is the first large new-age company to tap the domestic IPO market. Experts said investors with high-risk appetite can subscribe to the IPO given that the company is incurring substantial losses and may continue to incur losses in near future.

“Zomato with first mover advantage is placed in a sweet spot as the online food delivery market is at the cusp of evolution. It enjoys a couple of moats and with economies of scale started playing out, the losses have reduced substantially. However, predicting the growth trajectory at this juncture is a little tricky for the next few years. The valuation also appears expensive at 25 times FY21 EV/Sales compared to average of 9.6 times for global peers and 11.6 times for domestic quick service restaurants. Though, valuing such early-stage businesses on a plain vanilla financial matrix might not give the right picture and may look distorted. Investors with high-risk appetite can subscribe for listing gains,” said a note by Motilal Oswal.