Zomato COO Gaurav Gupta steps down to focus on firm's nutrition business

Food delivery giant Zomato’s chief operating officer Gaurav Gupta is stepping down from his current role. Gupta who was also elevated to the position of co-founder at Zomato last year would now be focusing on launching the company’s nutrition business. “My journey at Zomato for the last 5 years has been one of the best rides one can ask for.

In some sense, it seems like a lifetime and in some sense, it feels like we are just getting started,” said Gupta in an email to the employees. “I will be vacating the COO position at Zomato. I was anyway not doing ...