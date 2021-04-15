Zomato's Goyal takes a dig at Swiggy; Mumbai clarifies rules on delivery

co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter Wednesday night, taking a dig at rival while asking for clarity on food delivery rules in

Chief Minister had on Tuesday announced a curfew in the state starting Wednesday 8 pm, except for essential services.

“ is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law. I see our competition is continuing to operate post 8pm. I urge @MumbaiPolice to please clarify the way forward here,” Goyal tweeted.

Zomato’s main competitor is

This was followed by another tweet, nearly 1.5 hours later, “Thank you. Mumbai, we are on tomorrow.

We have received the notice at 9:54pm. @swiggy_in - I am sorry, had no other choice. I love you”

Goyal quoted an order from additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, who had posted a copy of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai’s order clarifying about food deliveries.

Thank you. Mumbai, we are on tomorrow. We have received the notice at 9:54pm. @swiggy_in - I am sorry, had no other choice. I love you https://t.co/LbPMNRJL2i — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 14, 2021

“All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggie (Swiggy) etc are allowed 24 hours on all days of the week,” the order said.

Here is today’s @mybmc order extending earlier orders issued on 7th, 8th and 9th April regarding essential services. https://t.co/tp5sdlPfjo pic.twitter.com/PRm5e8S2U1 — Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) April 14, 2021

Goyal thanked Police in his original tweet and said the clarification was received only at 9:54 pm.