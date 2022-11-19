JUST IN
Business Standard

Zomato to lay off 4% of its total workforce to reduce costs: Report

The development comes after the co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned on Friday after a four-and-a-half-year stint at the company

Topics
Zomato | layoff | job loss

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Zomato
Photo: Shutterstock

The country’s oldest online food aggregation and delivery platform Zomato on Saturday said that it is going to lay off at least 4 per cent of its workforce across the organisation on account of the cost-cutting efforts and to turn profitable, news portal Moneycontrol reported.

At least 100 employees have already been impacted across functions like the product, technology, catalogue and marketing, MoneyControl reported citing sources.

The development comes after the co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned on Friday after a four-and-a-half-year stint at the company. This marked the third exit of a high-profile executive from the aggregator’s roster in the last few weeks.

This is not the first time that Zomato has carried out layoffs, the Gurugram-headquartered food aggregator had given pink slips to about 520 employees (13 per cent) in May 2020 as a result of the extended Covid pandemic-induced lockdown. Earlier, in 2015, some 300 employees were told to go.

Zomato's net loss narrowed to Rs 251 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs 429.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company also revealed this is the first quarter where they crossed the billion-dollar mark in annualised revenue. The revenue increased 62.2 per cent to Rs 1,661 crore as against Rs 1,024 crore during the year-ago period.

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 16:53 IST

