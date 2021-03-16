Zomato to soon deliver dietary, skin supplements, says CEO Deepinder Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Zomato's valuation crosses $5.4 billion, after raising $250 million
Food delivery volumes back to 85% of pre-Covid levels, says Swiggy
Food delivery industry recovers to 85% of pre-Covid levels: Zomato
IPL playing key role in recovery of food delivery firms Swiggy, Zomato
Swiggy's revenue jumps 115% to Rs 2,776 cr, losses up 61% to Rs 3,768 cr
-
Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday shared a glimpse into its upcoming products- dietary supplements, health supplements, skin supplements, and other functional foods.
In a tweet, Goyal said: “Functional foods.. coming soon to your favourite food app. @zomato”.
The product pictures show Zomato branding on the supplements, and in response to a user, Goyal said the products were “Made in India. Highest possible levels of quality checks.”
In another tweet response, Goyal said the supplements will be delivered by Zomato delivery agents “in an average of 25 minutes”.
These functional foods or dietary supplements are usually called nutraceuticals, and are derived from herbal products, minerals, vitamins and dietary substances which are consumed for their physiological benefits or to boost immunity against diseases.
There was equal amounts appreciation and apprehension among Twitter users about the announcement.
According to a report by Invest India, the nutraceuticals market in India is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2017 to $18 billion in 2025 in the backdrop of rising demand for dietary supplements from upper and middle class.
The nutraceuticals market in India can be further divided into functional food, beverages and dietary supplements, the report added. Notable players in the area according to the report are HealthKart and Patanjali.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU