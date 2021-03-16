Zomato to soon deliver dietary, skin supplements, says CEO Deepinder Goyal

co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday shared a glimpse into its upcoming products- dietary supplements, health supplements, skin supplements, and other functional foods.

In a tweet, Goyal said: “Functional foods.. coming soon to your favourite food app. @zomato”.

The product pictures show branding on the supplements, and in response to a user, Goyal said the products were “Made in India. Highest possible levels of quality checks.”

In another tweet response, Goyal said the supplements will be delivered by delivery agents “in an average of 25 minutes”.

These functional foods or are usually called nutraceuticals, and are derived from herbal products, minerals, vitamins and dietary substances which are consumed for their physiological benefits or to boost against diseases.

There was equal amounts appreciation and apprehension among Twitter users about the announcement.

According to a report by Invest India, the nutraceuticals market in India is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2017 to $18 billion in 2025 in the backdrop of rising demand for from upper and middle class.

The nutraceuticals market in India can be further divided into functional food, beverages and dietary supplements, the report added. Notable players in the area according to the report are HealthKart and Patanjali.