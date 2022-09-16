Zomato unveils Healthy-er food options for customers in ten cities

Food aggregator has unveiled its new offering Healthy on the app in a bid to offer customers more healthy food options. The Healthy section has been launched in ten cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

Speaking with customers, says it learnt that many people consider outside food to be an enjoyable alternative to home-cooked meals. “We also believe food cooked outside our homes can be more than just an enjoyable indulgence,” said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, in a blog.

“We also learnt that many of our customers seek healthy food options online but are yet to find an offering that serves them well. With this in mind, we set out to build an offering that serves an amazing assortment of healthy options around you, which you can consume on an everyday basis,” he added.

With the goal of making healthy eating enjoyable and accessible to customers, the firm grouped together two teams. The first consisted of product managers who had successful health-driven journeys by solely relying on outside food. The second comprised nutrition experts, revealed the blog.

According to the company, the new Healthy section offers an assortment of filters such as High Protein, Low Calorie, Low Carbs, Low Fat, High Fibre, etc. and provides nutritional information such as macronutrient count and the number of calories. Additionally, the section will also have vegan and healthy dessert options.

This has come after Zomato announced its ‘Intercity Legends’ service last month which allows foodies to order popular authentic dishes from across the country and have them delivered to their doorstep.