Zomato unveils Healthy-er food options for customers in ten cities

-
ALSO READ
Zomato launches 'intercity legends', now order from anywhere in India
Zomato's loss eases to Rs 186 cr in Q1; revenue up 67% to Rs 1,413 cr
Quick commerce not just a fad, here to stay, says Jefferies report
Despite headwinds, Jefferies recommends buying Zomato stock. Here's why
Zomato stops renewals and new sign-ups on Zomato Pro: What has changed?
-
Food aggregator Zomato has unveiled its new offering Healthy on the Zomato app in a bid to offer customers more healthy food options. The Healthy section has been launched in ten cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.
Speaking with customers, Zomato says it learnt that many people consider outside food to be an enjoyable alternative to home-cooked meals. “We also believe food cooked outside our homes can be more than just an enjoyable indulgence,” said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, in a blog.
“We also learnt that many of our customers seek healthy food options online but are yet to find an offering that serves them well. With this in mind, we set out to build an offering that serves an amazing assortment of healthy options around you, which you can consume on an everyday basis,” he added.
With the goal of making healthy eating enjoyable and accessible to customers, the firm grouped together two teams. The first consisted of product managers who had successful health-driven journeys by solely relying on outside food. The second comprised nutrition experts, revealed the blog.
According to the company, the new Healthy section offers an assortment of filters such as High Protein, Low Calorie, Low Carbs, Low Fat, High Fibre, etc. and provides nutritional information such as macronutrient count and the number of calories. Additionally, the section will also have vegan and healthy dessert options.
This has come after Zomato announced its ‘Intercity Legends’ service last month which allows foodies to order popular authentic dishes from across the country and have them delivered to their doorstep.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 21:34 IST