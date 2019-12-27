JUST IN
Mukesh Ambani family case: I-T department seeks details from seven nations
Business Standard

Zooming onion rates to pricey bananas: Advertisers bask in moment-ary glory

When onion prices were hovering around Rs 150 a kg and FM Nirmala Sitharaman was being pilloried for her comments on the kitchen staple, food-delivery platforms put out clever one liners

Samreen Ahmad  |  Bengaluru 

From skyrocketing onion prices to sky-high prices for bananas in five-star hotels, everything that made the headlines in 2019 made it to the branding table. The trend, fuelled by the universal and ubiquitous nature of social media, blazed through the world of online campaigns by a slew of brands this year.

When onion prices were hovering around Rs 150 a kg and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was being pilloried for her comments on the kitchen staple, food-delivery platforms put out clever one liners. One said, ‘there’s a reason why it’s called a cash crop’ on its ...

First Published: Fri, December 27 2019. 00:13 IST

