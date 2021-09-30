Zostel vs Oyo: Delhi High Court to hear case on October 7

The hearing of Zostel (Zo Rooms) and OYO, which took place on Wednesday, was adjourned to a later date.

Zostel is a backpacker hostels chain which has been embroiled in a legal battle with for the last three years after merger talks broke down.

The matter was listed for hearing on Oyo's challenge to the award, Zostel's petition to execute the award and Zostel’s application to seek interim relief to injunct any change in shareholding, including via an IPO.

The Court has set the next hearing date as October 7.

is opposing the enforcement of the award and hence has challenged it, while Zostel is opposing Oyo's challenge to the award.



"Zostel is also opposing any attempt by to alter its shareholding structure,” said Paavan Nanda, co-founder, Zostel.

OYO said in a blog on Tuesday night that Zostel was misrepresenting facts.