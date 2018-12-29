Zydus Cadila gets final US FDA approval to market acne treatment drug

Drug firm on Saturday said it has received the final nod from the US health regulator to market Clindamycin Phosphate and Benzoyl Peroxide gel, used in the treatment of acne.

This combination medication is used to treat a certain type of acne (inflammatory acne vulgaris), the company said in a BSE filing. It also helps to decrease the number of acne pimples.

" has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Clindamycin Phosphate and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel, (US RLD DUAC Gel), 1.2 per cent/5 per cent. It will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad," it added.

Clindamycin is an antibiotic that stops the growth of acne-causing bacteria. Benzoyl peroxide can also stop the growth of bacteria as well as reduce oil production in the skin, it further said.