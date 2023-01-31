JUST IN
Business Standard

1,675 EWS flats in Delhi's Jailorwala Bagh to be completed by March: DDA

The Delhi Development Authority is constructing 1,675 EWS flats for Jailorwala Bagh JJ cluster in the national capital, and the work is expected to be completed by March, officials said on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DDA flats
Representative image

The Delhi Development Authority is constructing 1,675 EWS flats for Jailorwala Bagh JJ cluster in the national capital, and the work is expected to be completed by March, officials said on Monday.

This is part of an in-situ rehabilitation project at Jailorwala Bagh in Ashok Vihar area.

A senior DDA official said 1,675 flats for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are being constructed for this JJ cluster and the work is likely to be completed by March.

A similar project, the Bhoomiheen Camp, is underway in Kalkaji. It is the first large scale in-situ rehabilitation project in Delhi, helmed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats in Delhi as part of the rehabilitation project.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 06:56 IST

