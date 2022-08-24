1,900 private guards to take up non-core security roles at airports

Around 1,900 private agency guards will take over non-core security roles at over 50 airports in the country. These will replace Central Industrial Security Force personnel in a revamp that aims to provide cost effective, reliable and professionally competent security service at the airports.

The Bureau of Security, which is the aviation security regulator, issued a circular in this regard in May and airports have begun roping in private guards for non-core functions.

These functions include segregation of passengers at departure/arrival gates, access control/document check in security hold areas, access to visitor gallery, security of vital installations, etc.



Also Read: What DGCA's new medical guidelines prescribe for transgender persons

“We have taken a three-pronged approach on rationalisation of manpower at airports. We considered architectural designs, technical interventions (installation of in-line baggage systems, CCTVs etc) and replacement in non-core areas,” said BCAS Joint Director General Jaideep Prasad.

The has also reduced over 1,100 personnel from airport functions. Around 3,000 posts at airports have been abolished following this exercise. At present, CISF has around 29,000 security personnel deployed at 65 airports.

“The private security agencies will have to receive a security clearance and undergo a security programme approved by the BCAS. The agencies will also have to abide by our rules and regulations,” Prasad added.

Hiring of private agency guards is also expected to lower aviation security costs at airports as their salaries are estimated to be lower than that of CISF personnel. At present, airports bear expenses of security cover provided by the CISF and this is recovered from passengers in the form of an aviation security fee. Airports will be reimbursed for costs related to deployment of private agency guards, a source said.

“The CISF will continue to be in charge of core areas of security at airports, involving anti-hijack measures and perimeter protection,” a Mumbai International Airport spokesperson said. Private agency guards have been deployed post elaborate pre-deployment and on the job training period, it added.

“The private security personnel will be under operational command and control of CISF and have been deployed post elaborate training by the CISF,” Bangalore International Airport said.

Delhi International Airport said a private security agency has been hired and personnel are under the process of deployment.

The Airport Authority of India is in process of deploying private security agency personnel who will be deployed at 46 airports, it said.