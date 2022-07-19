1 killed, 18 people injured as bus overturns in Uttar Pradeshh's Etah

-
A passenger was killed and 18 people were injured when a bus overturned here after its driver lost control over the vehicle, police said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the accident took place in Harchandpur village under Malavan police station area of the district.
The bus was plying from Kanpur to Meerut, they said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said the accident took place late on Monday night when the driver tried to avoid hitting a stray animal that came in front of the bus.
The deceased was identified as Jaswant (45), a resident of Kannauj district, he said.
Of the 18 injured, five were women, he said.
