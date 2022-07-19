JUST IN
India to invest more in Sri Lanka after crisis support of $3.8 bn: Report

India is willing to make more investments in neighbouring Sri Lanka after supporting it with $3.8 billion this year, New Delhi's envoy in Colombo told the Indian Express newspaper

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Sri Lanka

India is willing to make more investments in neighbouring Sri Lanka after supporting it with $3.8 billion this year, New Delhi's envoy in Colombo told the Indian Express newspaper.

"The idea is to respond to Sri Lanka's requests for enabling them to meet their foreign exchange crisis," said Gopal Baglay, India's high commissioner in Sri Lanka.

"We would like to continue to bring more investment into Sri Lanka because that will help create medium- and long-term capacity to respond within the Sri Lankan economy."

 

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 12:49 IST

