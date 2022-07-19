India to invest more in Sri Lanka after crisis support of $3.8 bn: Report

India is willing to make more investments in neighbouring after supporting it with $3.8 billion this year, New Delhi's envoy in Colombo told the Indian Express newspaper.

"The idea is to respond to Sri Lanka's requests for enabling them to meet their foreign exchange crisis," said Gopal Baglay, India's high commissioner in .

"We would like to continue to bring more investment into because that will help create medium- and long-term capacity to respond within the Sri Lankan economy."

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)