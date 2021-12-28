10,000 start-ups built in last 6 months, says Modi in speech praising IITs

-
ALSO READ
IIT Kanpur records 150% surge in international campus placements
IIT Kanpur goes for commercial production of O2 concentrators
IIT Kanpur develops web-based 'green' monitoring system for Ganga
Antler India to invest a third of corpus in Web3, blockchain start-ups
80% fee cut for recognised institutes applying for patents: Piyush Goyal
-
About 10,000 start-ups came up in the last six months to mark the country’s capabilities in technology and innovation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as he praised the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).
Modi was addressing the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur when he said that India was the world’s second largest start-up hub and third largest for unicorns—an achievement he credited IIT students for.
“India accounts for more than 75 unicorns, while start-ups number almost 50,000. In fact, about 10,000 start-ups have come up in the last six months,” he said while listing steps taken by his government to promote entrepreneurship.
“There is a lot of debate about globalisation today. Indian companies and products have the opportunity to make a mark globally. I am confident of your capabilities and want to assure that the government will stand with you,” he said to graduating students of IIT Kanpur.
“In the first 25 years post-independence, India could not achieve what it should have. Thereafter, we lost valuable time and two generations. Now, we are left with no more time to waste. I may sound impatient but I wish you (students) also feel impatient to realise our dreams.”
Noting that 21st century was technology driven, he said technology was pervading every sector. “IITs have functioned as technology incubation centres. You have been equipped with the wherewith to contribute to the technology field globally.”
Lauding the contribution of IIT Kanpur in the fields of scientific research, Modi said its students should continue the glorious legacy of their institute. Later, Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Kanpur Metro Rail project that is being built for an investment of Rs 11,000 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU