11 BSF jawans, one Army personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram

At least 13 more people,



including 11 jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the total tally in the state to 297, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

One of the 13 patients is an Army personnel, who recently returned to the state from Kashmir, he said.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said the new cases were reported from Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near here.

A total of 133 samples were tested for the disease on Monday, it said. Barring the Army personnel, all others, including a civilian, are asymptomatic, the statement said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mizoram currently stands at 129, while 168 people have recovered from the disease so far.

