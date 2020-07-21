JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India reports 37,148 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, tally at 11,55,191
Business Standard

11 BSF jawans, one Army personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram

At least 13 more people, including 11 BSF jawans, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, pushing the total tally in the state to 297, a senior official said

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | BSF

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

A medical worker takes sample swab from a BSF Jawan for COVID-19 testing
A medical worker takes sample swab from a BSF Jawan for COVID-19 testing

At least 13 more people,

including 11 BSF jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the total tally in the state to 297, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

One of the 13 patients is an Army personnel, who recently returned to the state from Kashmir, he said.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said the new cases were reported from Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near here.

A total of 133 samples were tested for the disease on Monday, it said. Barring the Army personnel, all others, including a civilian, are asymptomatic, the statement said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mizoram currently stands at 129, while 168 people have recovered from the disease so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 11:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU