Business Standard

Latest news LIVE updates: MP Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (85) passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. His son and UP minister Ashutosh Tandon confirmed the news. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (PTI Photo)
The Rajasthan Congress has called a legislature party meeting today, which is expected to start at 11 am at the hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where Congress legislators supporting the Ashok Gehlot government are camping.

Meanwhile, at 10:30 am today, the Rajasthan High Court will resume its hearing on a petition filed by former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs challenging the disqualification notice served on them.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 07:53 IST

