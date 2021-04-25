12,000-plus new cases take Andhra's coronavirus count to over a million

-
Andhra Pradesh continued
to witness an upward trend in coronavirus cases with 12,634 fresh infections on Sunday, taking the gross to over 10.33 lakh while 69 related deaths pushed the toll to 7685.
As many as 4,304 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin said.
The total positives stood at 10,33,560 while the total recoveries were at 9.36 lakh as 4,304 people were cured.
The state has 89,732 active cases and over 62,000 samples were tested during the past 24 hrs.
Krishna District topped the toll chart with 12 deaths followed by Nellore 7 and East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam five each, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, the state government has established a call centre in every district for better COVID-19 management and to provide information on hospitals, bed availability, testing and vaccination centers and related queries, an official release said.
The government has also appointed 13 Special officers, one for each district to monitor the functioning of District 104 Call Centre.
