13,169 O2 cylinders and 490,000 remdesivir vials delivered to states: Govt

A total of 10,953 oxygen concentrators, 13,169 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen-generation plants and 4.9 lakh remdesivir vials received as global aid were delivered or dispatched to various states and Union Territories from April 27 to May 13, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
The major consignments received on May 13/14 from the US, Italy, Canada, South Korea, Oman, the UK and Japan include 157 oxygen concentrators, 900 oxygen cylinders and 338 ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP.
According to the ministry, 68,810 vials of remdesivir and 1,000 units of tocilizumab were also received from these countries on May 13/14.
Cumulatively, 10,953 oxygen concentrators, 13,169 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen-generation plants, 6,835 ventilators or BiPAP and about 4.9 lakh remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air from April 27 to May 13, it said.
"Effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states and union territories and institutions is an ongoing exercise," it said.
The Union Health Ministry is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis.
A dedicated coordination cell has been created in the ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. This cell started functioning from April 26.
A standard operating procedure has been framed and implemented by the health ministry since May 2, 2021.
The Government of India, at the forefront of the "whole of government" approach to combat the ongoing COVID-19, has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries or organisations to augment its efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge of cases.
Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various ministries and departments of the Government of India have seamlessly collaborated for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid to states and Union Territories, the ministry said.
