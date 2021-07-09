13,563 coronavirus infections, 130 fatalities reported in Kerala

-
Kerala reported 13,563 fresh cases and 130 deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 30,39,029 and the toll to 14,380.
Malappuram reported the highest number of cases--1,962, followed by Kozhikode with 1,494 and Kollam with 1,380 cases.
"Out of those who were found infected today, 52 reached the state from outside while 12,769 contracted the disease from their contacts.
The sources of infection of 685 are yet to be traced. Fifty seven health workers are also among the infected," Health minister Veena George said in a release.
She said the state had tested 1,30,424 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,41,76,318.
The test positivity rate stood at 10.4 per cent.
Meanwhile, 10,454 people recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of those cured to29,11,054.
Currently, there are 1,13,115 people under treatment in the state.
There are3,87,496 persons under observation, of whom 24,575 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
The release also said there are 196 local self government bodies with over 15 per cent test positivity rate.
