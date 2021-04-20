PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout

-
A day after announcing Covid vaccine for all above 18 years from May 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday evening through video conferencing.
Representatives of top drug makers from India and abroad, including companies whose vaccines have been approved by the government will attend the meeting scheduled at 6 p.m.
The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is likely to make a presentation and also coordinate with all the participants of the meeting.
It is learnt that Prime Minister Modi called the meeting to discuss a plan for the next phase of vaccination starting May 1 in which everyone above 18 years is allowed to take the jab.
Till now, Indian drug regulators have approved two vaccines, 'Covidshield' manufactured by Serum Institute in India (SII) and 'Covaxin' by Bharat Biotech, for use in the country.
Drug regulators also approved Russian's 'Sputnik V' as the third vaccine marketed in the country by Dr Reddy's Laboratories. Other vaccines manufactured by global giants are also expected to be allowed in the country.
On Monday during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 was taken. Prime Minister Modi had also held discussions with doctors and representatives of pharma companies in separate meetings.
