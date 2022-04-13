14 Indian airports get ambulift to aid physically challenged passengers

-
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has equipped its 14 airports with ambulifts to help flyers with reduced mobility in boarding an aircraft.
Made-in-India ambulifts have been deployed at these airports as they do not have aerobridge facilities, the AAI said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 14 airports where this facility is available are in Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Imphal, Vijayawada, Port Blair, Jodhpur, Belgaum, Silchar, Jharsuguda, Rajkot and Hubli, it mentioned.
Airports in Dimapur, Jorhat, Leh, Jamnagar, Bhuj and Kanpur will have this facility by the end of this month, it stated.
"The ambulifts can cater to six wheelchairs and two stretchers with an attendant at a time and is fitted with heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system," it mentioned.
Procured at a cost of Rs 63 lakh per unit, the AAI is providing ambulift facility at a nominal token charge to the operating airlines, it noted.
The AAI has taken the initiative of providing ambulifts under the central government's Accessible India campaign to facilitate passengers with reduced mobility, divyang travellers on wheelchair and passengers on stretchers during their air travel, it mentioned.
