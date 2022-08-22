15 Chinese nationals staying illegally in India detained by UP police

Fifteen nationals, including a woman, staying without valid visas in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar were detained on Monday by the local police, officials said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate had launched an intensive campaign for verification of foreigners living in the district, adjoining Delhi, in the wake of the arrest in June of a who was staying illegally in Greater Noida.

He is under investigation for suspected hawala links.

"As part of the verification campaign, 15 nationals staying illegally in Gautam Buddh Nagar were detained by the Local Intelligence Unit with support of local police on Monday. They are being sent to the detention centre in Delhi and will be subsequently deported to their country," the police said in a statement.

