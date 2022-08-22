JUST IN
China announces plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students
Andhra CM meets Modi; seeks Rs 10,000-cr ad-hoc fund for Polavaram project
MSP panel forms 4 sub-groups even as farmers descend on Delhi again
SC seeks response from Gujarat govt on activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea
West Bengal: Mamata hikes donation for Durga puja clubs by Rs 10k to Rs 60k
'Anthropologically, gods don't belong to upper caste,' says JNU VC
ADB to provide $96.3-mn loan to improve water supply in Himachal Pradesh
FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen, but loses out on top prize
Committee on MSP sets up four sub-groups to discuss key issues
India hands over 21,000 tonnes of urea to economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rajasthan government working on a strategy to increase farmers' income
Business Standard

15 Chinese nationals staying illegally in India detained by UP police

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate had launched an intensive campaign for verification of foreigners living in the district, adjoining Delhi

Topics
Chinese | India | UP Police

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

Handcuffs, arrests
"As part of the verification campaign, 15 Chinese nationals staying illegally in Gautam Buddh Nagar were detained by the Local Intelligence Unit with support of local police on Monday. They are being sent to the detention centre in Delhi and will be subsequently deported to their country," the police said in a statement.

Fifteen Chinese nationals, including a woman, staying without valid visas in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar were detained on Monday by the local police, officials said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate had launched an intensive campaign for verification of foreigners living in the district, adjoining Delhi, in the wake of the arrest in June of a Chinese national who was staying illegally in Greater Noida.

He is under investigation for suspected hawala links.

"As part of the verification campaign, 15 Chinese nationals staying illegally in Gautam Buddh Nagar were detained by the Local Intelligence Unit with support of local police on Monday. They are being sent to the detention centre in Delhi and will be subsequently deported to their country," the police said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Chinese

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 22:21 IST

`
.