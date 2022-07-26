17 people killed, 12 injured in separate lightning incidents in UP

-
At least 17 people were killed and 12 others injured in separate lightning incidents in Uttar Pradesh.
The fatalities were reported from Prayagraj, Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Kanpur, Mau and Ghazipur districts, according to official sources.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives and instructed to immediately disburse Rs 4 lakh to the families of each victim, the state government said in a statement.
Officials of the respective district administrations have been directed to make arrangements for treatment of the injured.
The latest incident took place in Prayagraj on Monday when four people died and 12 others were injured while they were working in the fields during heavy rain.
A other deaths occurred while the victims had taken shelter under trees during rain.
