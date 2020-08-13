2.1 mn travelled domestically by air in July, 82.3% lower than year-ago

A total of 2.1 million people travelled by air domestically in July this year, which is 82.3 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year, civil regulator said on Thursday.

Moreover, the occupancy rate or load factor for five out of six major Indian was between 50 and 60 per cent in June, it stated.

"The passenger load factor in the month of July 2020 has shown a sharp decline due to limited air operations because of Covid-19 outbreak," said the Directorate General of Civil (DGCA).

The occupancy rate in SpiceJet was 70 per cent in July this year. However, the occupancy rate for other major IndiGo, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia India and Air India in July stood at 60.2 per cent, 50.5 per cent, 53.1 per cent, 56.2 per cent and 45.5 per cent respectively, according to the

India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months amid the pandemic. Indian are allowed to operate a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights.

A total of 1.98 million passengers travelled domestically in June this year. Between May 25 and May 31, 281,000 air passengers had travelled domestically, the noted.

The DGCA data mentioned that AirAsia India had the best on-time performance at four metro airports - Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai - at 98.1 per cent in July.

IndiGo and Vistara were at number two and three at these four airports with 97.6 per cent and 95.9 per cent on-time performance, respectively, the regulator said.

In July, IndiGo carried 1.27 million domestic passengers, which is 60.4 per cent share of the total domestic market, the DGCA data noted. At number two, SpiceJet carried 331,000 domestic passengers in June, indicating a 15.7 per cent share of the total market.

Air India, AirAsia India, Vistara and GoAir carried 191,000, 130,000, 88,000 and 79,000 domestic passengers respectively in July, the DGCA noted.

The sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the pandemic. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay and firings of employees in order to conserve cash flow.