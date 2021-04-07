2,366 fresh Covid-19 cases, 11 more deaths in Haryana

-
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana surged to 3,04,638 on Wednesday as 2,366 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 3,219 with 11 new fatalities, a health department bulletin said.
Of the latest deaths, two were reported from Yamunanagar district and one each from Faridabad, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Kaithal and Jind, it said.
Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (611), Karnal (222), Faridabad (280) and Kurukshetra (166).
The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 15,237. The state has a recovery rate of 93.94 per cent, the bulletin stated.
