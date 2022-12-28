2022 has been good, Nagaland declared most peaceful state: CM Neiphiu Rio

-
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday asserted that 2022 has been a good year for Nagaland, with the National Crime Records Bureau declaring it as the most peaceful state.
The year 2022 has been good, and as declared by the NCRB that Nagaland is the most peaceful state in the country, which itself speaks volumes about the state... except for the Naga political issue, which could not be resolved this year, Rio told reporters here.
He, however, said the state government and the people of Nagaland have not given up hope for a solution to the vexed issue.
I hope the new year of 2023 will also be a peaceful and fruitful year, the chief minister said.
Assembly polls are due in the northeastern state early next year.
Rio also called upon people to realise that unity among all sections is a must for the purpose of solution and development.
If we are united, anything can be resolved, he added.
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 07:01 IST
