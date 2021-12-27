2022 to be golden page of building a new India, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister in his radio broadcast on Sunday said 2022 would prove to be the golden page of building a new India.

“I am fully confident that with this very resolve the country will move forward in the coming year, and 2022 will be the golden page of building a new India,” he said.

Amid rising Covid cases linked to Omicron, Modi said individual alertness and discipline were a big strength of the country in the fight against the new variant of coronavirus.

Modi said India has done an “unprecedented” work in its inoculation drive if its vaccination numbers are compared with global figures. He, however, also asked people to maintain caution against the new variant of the virus.

“This new variant is being constantly reviewed by our scientists. Every day they are getting new data and steps are being taken based on their suggestions,” Modi said.

Individual alertness and discipline are a “big strength” of the country in the fight against the new variant of coronavirus, he said. Our experience of the last two years is that our own effort as a citizen is very important to defeat this global pandemic, he added.

“It is our collective strength which will defeat corona. We have to enter 2022 with this sense of responsibility,” the prime minister said.

“Crossing the 140 million vaccine doses is an achievement of each and every Indian. This shows the trust of every Indian in the system; shows trust in science and in scientists; and is also a testament to the willpower of we Indians who are fulfilling our responsibilities towards the society,” he added.

Modi on Saturday had announced that vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 15 and 18 years will start from January 3, while “precaution dose” for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

He had also said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year.

In the address, Modi also talked about Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to injuries at a military hospital in Bengaluru last week after sustaining serious injuries in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

Group Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the December 8 crash.

The prime minister talked about the air warrior's inspiring letter to his school weeks after he was decorated with the Shaurya Chakra award for displaying exemplary composure and skill.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)