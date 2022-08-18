205 people died in this year's monsoon season in HP; loss of Rs 1,014 cr

At least 205 people lost their lives and seven went missing in the state in the last over one-and-a-half-month of the monsoon season, the state director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said here on Thursday.

Since June 29, the state has suffered a total loss of Rs 1,014.08 crore due to damaged roads, water lines, and power transmission, he also said.

At least 103 people lost their lives in 35 accidents from June 29 to August 16 during the ongoing monsoon season, and 33 people were killed in as many incidents of tree and rock fall.

Twenty-five people drowned in six incidents, seven died in 48 landslides, and three lost their lives in 51 flash floods that occurred during the period, he said.

Besides, 120 animals also lost their lives, 95 houses were fully damaged and 335 houses partially damaged in monsoon-related incidents in various parts of the state, Mokhta said.

