JUST IN
Elon Musk tweets about parenting, sparks debate amid his followers
Jammu-Kashmir likely to witness mainly dry weather in next 24 hours: MeT
Centre blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation against India
EAM Jaishankar visits temple in Thailand, highlights shared traditions
12,608 new Covid-19 cases in India; active cases decline to 101,343
Assam reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 3.62%: NHM
Centre spent Rs 38 lakh on Trump's 36-hour State Visit in 2020: RTI
Mizoram reports 153 new Covid-19 cases; infection tally rises to 235,682
EU wants India to prohibit 'discriminatory buy national practices': Report
Solar-powered civilisation is the future, says Elon Musk in a tweet
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Jammu-Kashmir likely to witness mainly dry weather in next 24 hours: MeT
Business Standard

Elon Musk tweets about parenting, sparks debate amid his followers

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's tweet on parenting has sparked a new debate among his followers and fans.

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Musk, the chief executive officer of both Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, has dialed up his political bombast after lobbing a $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Tech billionaire Elon Musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's tweet on parenting has sparked a new debate among his followers and fans.

On Twitter, Musk wrote about the importance of being a mother.

"Being a Mom is just as important as any career," Musk tweeted, which has garnered over 5 lakh likes and nearly 64,000 retweets.

Some users took his side, and many took a dig at him for not opting to compare fatherhood with work.

"Now I get it... why you go around making babies..." a user wrote.

"Terrible take, delete this post if you have a finger without a ring to do so," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, a user replied, "Be Manchester United's mum".

This week, after saying that he was buying British football club Manchester United, Musk denied the news and said it was a "long-running joke on Twitter".

--IANS

vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 12:19 IST

`