209 fresh coronavirus infections in Goa; total count stands at 13,999

The infection count



in Goa went up to 13,999 on Sunday after 209 people tested positive, the health department said.

With the death of four patients, the coastal state's fatality count grew to 144, it said.

A total of 453 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Sunday, which took the number of recovered persons to 10,472 so far.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 13,999, new cases 209, deaths 144, discharged 10,472, active cases 3,383, samples tested till date 1,80,716.

