24,000 pollution-related deaths in Delhi in first half of 2020: Report

Business Standard

According to a new online tool by IQAir AirVisual and Greenpeace Southeast Asia, Delhi lost Rs 26,230 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air Quality Index. PM2.5, PM10, Delhi Air Pollution
People walk along the Rajpath road after air quality improved in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Air pollution in Delhi is linked to the loss of around 24,000 lives and 5.8 percent of its GDP in the first half of 2020, despite a strict Covid-19 lockdown since March 25, a report said.

According to a new online tool by IQAir AirVisual and Greenpeace Southeast Asia, Delhi lost Rs 26,230 crore, equivalent to 5.8 percent of its annual GDP, over the last six months due to air pollution.

It is also the highest economic cost of air pollution in terms of GDP across 28 major cities in the world.

"Air pollution in the city is linked to the loss of an estimated 24,000 lives in the first half of 2020," a Greenpeace statement said.

In Mumbai, air pollution from PM2.5 -- particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter -- and nitrogen dioxide is responsible for the loss of around 14,000 lives and Rs 15,750 crore in GDP since January 1.

The Greenpeace Southeast Asia/IQAir AirVisual counter applies an algorithm to ground-level air quality data to calculate the projected cost of air pollution due to PM2.5 and NO2.

Despite having comparatively better air quality because of a strict Covid-related lockdown, air pollution continues to be a serious public health crisis as well as threat to our economy, Avinash Chanchal, climate campaigner at Greenpeace India, said.

"As governments look to rebuild economies, it is more important than ever that investments are directed towards green, just and sustainable sectors of society," he said.
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 01:17 IST

