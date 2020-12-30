26 more Covid-19 cases detected in Pondy, tally touches 38,096

logged 26 new cases of coronaviruson Wednesday pushing the aggregate to 38,096, a government official said.

No fresh fatality was reported and the toll remained 633.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 26 cases were spread over (16), Karaikal (9) and Mahe (one).

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and 97.39 percent respectively.

The official noted that 4.81 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 4.39 lakh out of them turned out to be negative.

The Director said 26 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours.

He said there were 363 active cases while 37,100 patients were discharged after recovery so far.