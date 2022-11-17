JUST IN
Business Standard

Investor Lighthouse India Fund sold Nykaa shares worth Rs 525 cr: Report

30 million shares of FSN e-commerce Ventures, the parent company of the beauty products retailer Nykaa, were sold by the investor on November 10 as the lock-in period ended

Topics
Nykaa | Markets | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nykaa, beauty care products
Photo: Bloomberg

On November 10, as the lock-in period for Nykaa's investors ended, Investor Lighthouse India Fund III sold 30 million shares of FSN e-commerce Ventures, the parent company of the beauty products retailer. These shares were worth Rs 525.39 crore, as reported by Mint. The sale was made via open market transactions.

During the lock-in period, promoters and investors are not allowed to liquidate their pre-IPO securities in the company. According to the report, Nykaa's share that was released after the lock-in period was around 67 per cent.

The company, in October, announced a bonus on equity shares in the ratio of 1:5. For every 1 share, the investors would be awarded five additional shares on the record date. The record date was fixed as November 11, a day after the end of the lock-in period.

Read more: Nykaa extends fall on listing of bonus shares; stock slips 17% in two days

Several investors have sold their stakes in the company in the last few weeks. On November 15, Segantiii India Mauritius sold 3,373,242 shares at a price of Rs 199.24 per share. Before that, Lighthouse India Fund had sold another 9.689 mn shares at Rs 171.75 per share.

Narotam S Sekhsaris sold his entire stake, 14.7 million shares, at Rs 173.7 per share.

However, several investors have bought stakes in the company too.

"Norges Bank on account of Government Petroleum Fund bought 3.981 million shares at an average price of Rs 173.35 per share, and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc purchased 4.272 million shares at Rs 173.18 per share. Segantii India Mauritius acquired 37.92 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 171.75 per share," the Mint report added.

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 11:05 IST

`
