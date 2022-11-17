Investor Lighthouse India Fund sold Nykaa shares worth Rs 525 cr: Report

On November 10, as the lock-in period for Nykaa's investors ended, Investor Fund III sold 30 million shares of FSN e-commerce Ventures, the parent company of the beauty products retailer. These shares were worth Rs 525.39 crore, as reported by Mint. The sale was made via open market transactions.

During the lock-in period, promoters and investors are not allowed to liquidate their pre-IPO securities in the company. According to the report, Nykaa's share that was released after the lock-in period was around 67 per cent.

The company, in October, announced a bonus on equity shares in the ratio of 1:5. For every 1 share, the investors would be awarded five additional shares on the record date. The record date was fixed as November 11, a day after the end of the lock-in period.



Several investors have sold their stakes in the company in the last few weeks. On November 15, Segantiii India Mauritius sold 3,373,242 shares at a price of Rs 199.24 per share. Before that, Fund had sold another 9.689 mn shares at Rs 171.75 per share.

Narotam S Sekhsaris sold his entire stake, 14.7 million shares, at Rs 173.7 per share.

However, several investors have bought stakes in the company too.

"Norges Bank on account of Government Petroleum Fund bought 3.981 million shares at an average price of Rs 173.35 per share, and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc purchased 4.272 million shares at Rs 173.18 per share. Segantii India Mauritius acquired 37.92 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 171.75 per share," the Mint report added.