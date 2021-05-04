282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators from Kuwait arrives in India

-
A shipment of 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies from Kuwaiti reached India on Tuesday to help the country fight the second wave of coronavirus.
Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed gratitude to Kuwait for this gesture and said it would deepen fraternal ties of friendship between the two countries.
"Deepening our fraternal ties of friendship. Thank Kuwait for shipment of 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies that arrived today," Bagchi tweeted.
India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus that resulted in increased demand for medical oxygen, beds in hospitals and life-saving drugs.
The country had reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
