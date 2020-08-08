3-member committee okays ammonium nitrate warehouse in Visakhapatnam

A three-member committee constituted by Vishakhapatnam District Collector (DC) V Vinay Chand on Friday concluded after an inspection that there was no threat from the Shravan Shipping Services in the district's Mindi area that stored 18,500 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

"Vishakhapatnam district officials visited a in the Mindi area. A three-member committee was constituted by the DC. The panel felt that there was no threat from the compound. However, the disaster management officials have been asked to conduct an in-depth study and suggest measures to prevent accidents," a statement from the DC's office said.

The committee comprised revenue divisional officer K Penchala Kishore, executive engineer of the Pollution Control Board Subhhan, and inspector of factories Siva Sankar Reddy.

