3 overnight quakes, including one over 4 magnitude hit Northeast

Three earthquakes, including



one having over 4 magnitude, hit the Northeastern region in the early hours of Friday.

Assam was jolted by a 4.1 magnitude quake at 2.04 am, according to a National Centre for Seismology (NCS) report.

The epicentre was Sonitpur district and the depth was 22 km.

A quake of 3 magnitude hit Manipur at 1.06 am. The epicentre was Chandel district, at a depth of 10 km.

The third quake of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in the West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya at 4.20 am, at a depth of 10 km, as per the NCS report.

There was no report of any loss of life or property.

