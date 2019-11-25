30% of homeless, 27% of third-gender residents don't have Aadhaar: Report

Thirty per cent of homeless people in India and 27 per cent of third-gender residents do not have Aadhaar, according to a survey by consultancy firm Dalberg released on Monday. The survey said 90 per cent of residents of Assam and 61 per cent from Meghalaya do not have the card.

Titled “State of Aadhaar”, the report said in spite of these deficiencies, the usage of Aadhaar was widespread in India, with 95 per cent of adults having Aadhaar and using it on average once a month to avail of some service or the other. Seventy-five per cent of children in India have the unique ...