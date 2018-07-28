33 killed as bus plunges into gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad: Sr official

A bus, on its way to a hill station, fell into a gorge in Raigad district of this afternoon killing 33 passengers, senior officials said.

The bus was carrying 34 staff members of an in the It fell into a 500-feet deep gorge at near Poladpur town, around 180 km from here, District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi told PTI.

Thirty-three passengers died in the which took place at around 12.30 pm, he said.



SP Anil Paraskar said the passengers were on their way to Mahabaleshwar, a hill station in Satara district, for a picnic, when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn and fell into the gorge.

All passengers of the bus were all staff of in Dapoli town, he said.

A team of the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called to the spot to take pull out the bodies from the ill-fated bus. A dozen ambulances and 15 doctors have also reached the spot, Additional SP Sanjay Patil said.

