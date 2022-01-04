33 Medanta hospital staff test positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow

-
As many as 33 medical staff, including doctors, at Medanta hospital in Lucknow have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital said on Tuesday.
Of the 33 new patients, 32 are hospital staff and one is a doctor, working at the emergency ward. All the patients are asymptomatic.
Recently, the hospital had collected 800 COVID-19 RT-PCR samples, of which 33 hospital employees contracted the disease.
Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said, "Most of the doctors who have been infected are those who go for sample collection and this could be the reason that they have contracted the disease."
Dr Kapoor said, "The hospital is also collecting samples from other staff members and doctors.
