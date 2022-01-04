AIIMS cancels doctors' winter vacation amid surge in Covid cases

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday announced the cancellation of doctors' winter vacation amid rising Covid cases.
In a notice issued on Monday, the AIIMS Delhi has directed all faculty members to join back their duty with immediate effect at the hospital.
"In continuation of the office memoranda of dated December 22 and 27, it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation from 5th to 10th January due to ongoing Covid 19 and Omicron pandemic," said the notice issued by the hospital administration with approval of AIIMS Director.
Meanwhile, India continues to project a surge in daily Covid caseload. A single-day rise of 37,479 Covid cases along with 124 deaths were reported on Tuesday morning. With the addition of 124 new deaths, the total deaths toll has climbed to 4,82,017. Along with the spike in daily Covid caseload, the active cases have also seen two-fold growth from the last week. The active caseload has jumped at 1,71,830 which constitute 0.49 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
The Omicron infection tally has reached 1,892 across the nation. However, out of the total Omicron positive, 766 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 23 states have reported Omicron infection, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.
India has seen the sudden spike in the Covid cases after the outbreak of new Covid varaint Omicron. The Delta varaint is still the dominant variant in India which has contributed significantly in the surge. However, a source with the ministry said that Omicron will take over the delta variant soon in the country.
--IANS
avr/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU