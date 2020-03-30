JUST IN
35 Lok Sabha MPs allocate Rs 1 cr from MPLADS fund to fight Coronavirus

Sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said around 35 MPs have sent their consent forms for allocation of the money from their MPLADS fund to fight coronavirus.

Press Trust of India 

New Delhi: Flowers bloom at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Following Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's appeal, nearly three dozen MPs have allocated Rs 1 crore from their Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund to local authorities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to all Lok Sabha members on Saturday, Birla said the country is passing through a tough phase due to coronavirus (Covid-19) and "as public representatives it is our duty to stand with the people".
 

He had requested the MPs to allocate Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to local authorities to tackle the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said around 35 MPs have sent their consent forms for allocation of the money from their MPLADS fund to fight coronavirus.

Earlier, Birla had announced that he would give his one month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,024 on Sunday, including 27 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.
First Published: Mon, March 30 2020. 07:07 IST

