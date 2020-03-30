35 Lok Sabha MPs allocate Rs 1 cr from MPLADS fund to fight Coronavirus

Following Speaker Om Birla's appeal, nearly three dozen MPs have allocated Rs 1 crore from their Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund to local authorities to tackle the pandemic.

In a letter to all members on Saturday, Birla said the country is passing through a tough phase due to (Covid-19) and "as public representatives it is our duty to stand with the people".



He had requested the MPs to allocate Rs 1 crore from their to local authorities to tackle the spread of (Covid-19).

Sources in the secretariat said around 35 MPs have sent their consent forms for allocation of the money from their to fight coronavirus.

Earlier, Birla had announced that he would give his one month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,024 on Sunday, including 27 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.