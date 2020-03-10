$350-mn US Consulate office complex in Hyderabad to be ready next year

Kenneth I Juster today reviewed the progress of the new General Office complex being built in Hyderabad's Financial District at a cost of $350.5 million (around Rs 2,500 crore).

Spread across more than 12 acres, the facility will have 54 consular interview windows as well as artfully preserved Deccan rock formations. "The new facility serves as a pillar of the deepening relationship between the United States and this region of India, where the Consulate General Hyderabad officially engages communities, companies, and institutions across the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," the General office said.

State IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao was with Juster at the 'Topping Out' ceremony of the new consulate project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The General office currently functions from a leased premises in the city.

During his visit, the US Ambassador also toured the Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerostructures facility, currently in its 10th year, besides announcing the completion of a US-funded restoration project of the 17th century Qutb Shahi Tombs.

The jointly-owned 4,700 sq m unit manufactures airframe components such as centre-wing boxes and tail sections for the C-130 military transport aircraft.

"Tata-Lockheed plan to expand their partnership to produce other aircraft that would advance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force and accelerate US-India cooperation in sensitive high-end technologies," the US Consulate stated.

In February 2019, Juster announced a $103,000 grant through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, partnering with the Aga Khan Foundation to restore and conserve the centuries-old tombs of Taramati and Premamati within the greater Qutb Shahi Tombs complex. This is the second grant by the US Government for conservation work at the Qutb Shahi Tombs.

"I am pleased to see the progress at the new US Consulate Compound in Hyderabad. From the success of the US-India defence partnership, as exemplified by a decade of cooperation between Lockheed Martin and Tata, to the restoration of the historic tombs of Taramati and Premamati, US-India ties are clearly thriving in Hyderabad," Juster said.