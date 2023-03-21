4,27,000 undertrial prisoners in country as on Dec 31, 2021: Govt in LS

JUST IN
Topics
Lok Sabha | Open prisons | Home Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

prison, jail
Representative image. Photo: PTI

As many as 4.27 lakh undertrial prisoners were lodged in jails across the country as on December 31, 2021, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said the number of undertrial prisoners has increased over the years from 2,82,879 on December 31, 2014 to 4,27,167 on December 31, 2021.

He said there were 90,037 Scheduled Caste undertrial prisoners as on December 31, 2021, 42,211 undertrial prisoners belonging to Scheduled Tribes and 1,51,287 were from Other Backward Classes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 16:39 IST

