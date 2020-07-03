JUST IN
4,329 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu, tally crosses 100,000

With 64 patients succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours, the total number of fatalities in the state now stands at 1,385

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Medical students of various government hospitals wearing PPE suite going for the thermal screening of people in colonies which are declared as Covid-19 contaminated zones, in Mumbai.
With 4,329 persons testing positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 100,000 on Friday.

The state health department said that the total number of cases in the state on Friday stood at 102,721.

With 64 patients succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours, the total number of fatalities in the state now stands at 1,385.

Chennai continued to lead in the table with 2,082 persons testing positive for the virus. While the total number of cases in the state capital stands at 64,689, the number of active cases in the city now stands at 23,581.

According to the state department release, 2,357 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state.

The total number of cured persons in the state now stanhds at 58,378.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 now stands at 5,053.
First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 20:18 IST

