IIM Bangalore top Indian B-school at FT Global MBA Ranking 2020

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) is the top ranked India B-school at the latest Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2020. IIM-B climbed six places from 33rd position last year, to 27th rank in 2020.

Following IIM Bangalore is Indian School of Business (ISB) at 28th position, falling four places from 24th rank last year.

The FT Global MBA Rankings ranks 100 top global one-year and two-year post graduate programmes for candidates with prior work experience. Unlike ISB, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) who offer one-year programmes for executives with prior work experience are qualified in the FT Global MBA Rankings.

IIM Calcutta advanced by seven ranks to place at 42, up from 49 last year for its MBAEx programme. Moreover, among the parameters that the ranking was focused on, IIM Calcutta did better than its nearest Indian competitors on categories like value for money, career progress, female student percentage, inclusion of international board members and number of female faculty as part of the programme.

In terms of career, level of seniority, size of company, and in B-school alumni's present job in comparison to their previous occupation before pursuing the MBA programme - IIM Calcutta grabbed the fifth spot globally, IIM Ahmedabad for ranked seventh.

According to the director of IIM Calcutta, Anju Seth, the rankings reflect results the B-school's team of faculty strive in achieveing to make the MBAEx programme a world-class course.

On the other hand, Amit Dhiman, Chairperson of the MBAEx Programme at IIM Calcutta stated that it was the for the third consecutive year that the B-school had improved its ranking in the FT Global MBA Ranking significantly. "This is a testament to the continual improvement in MBAEx we have always aimed to achieve over the years," he added.

IIM Ahmedabad, on the other hand, fell 14 places from 47th rank last year to 61st rank in FT Global MBA Ranking 2020 for its one-year MBA programme for executives.